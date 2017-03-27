Huawei Honor 6X Leaked in Blue and Pink Color Options

So the consumers will have to wait for further confirmation from the developers regarding the availability of the new pink and blue colored Huawei Honor 6X. Honor launched their Honor 6X smartphone in the October of past year. The smartphone has been spotted online in new Pink and Blue shades, which will be joining the existing Gray, Gold, and Silver color options. The report didn’t mention anything about the launch of these new color options or the markets where they will launch at first, but it’s likely that they are for China, and may launch in other global markets later on. It is expected to come in the second quarter of the year but for the time being the new color variants of the smartphone are what that are in the headlines.

Along with this, there are news and updates stating that Huawei Honor 6X will soon receive an Android 7.0 Nougat operating system. Apart from China, the Honor 6X happens to be one of Honor’s popular offerings in the U.S. as well as India.

The Honor 6X features a 5.5-inch IPS display with 1080 x 1920 Full HD resolution and runs on Huawei’s in-house developed Kirin 655 octa-core chipset. The 3GB RAM model is priced at Rs 12,999, while for 4GB RAM model one has to pay Rs 15,999. On the software front, Honor has started an Android Nougat beta program recently, which allows users to beta test the Nougat firmware before the final version is released to all users.

The main USP of the device is the dual-camera setup at the back. At the front, there is an 8-megapxel sensor for selfies. There is 3340 mAh battery inside and the smartphone also offers 4G with VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS with A-GPS, Compass etc.

The Honor 6X was launched at CES 2017 worldwide, and it comes with the dual rear facing cameras and a sleek design.

