Huma Abedin ‘working hard’ on marriage with Anthony Weiner

In August past year, Abedin revealed that she was separating from Weiner after yet another sexting incident, although she said the pair would continue to work together to raise their son, who could even be seen in one of Weiner’s photos.

While Huma may forgive her husband for his behavior, that doesn’t mean everyone has.

Regardless, according to New York Post sources, Abedin is trying to save her marriage.

Hillary Clinton’s aide Huma Abedin chose to call off her divorce to disgraced politician Anthony Weiner. “He has been spending 80 to 90 percent of his time at the [apartment] they share”. If there is a disagreement, he goes to his mother’s apartment in Brooklyn.

“Both [Weiner and Abedin’s] families are hoping they will reconcile”, the source said, despite Weiner’s many transgressions.

The Post cited another source close to Hillary Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, who corroborated the report.

Another source supported this story, saying that the couple’s separation was “more for optics for the campaign and pressure from Hillary’s camp”.

Despite all of this, the family friend said, the couple is still in love.

Weiner (seen on the left in NY as he is aided by crutches) is said to be spending a great deal of time at home with his wife, even though they are rarely spotted together.

Clinton was busy campaigning to be the first female United States president with Weiner’s wife, Huma Abedin.

The friend said that since completing outpatient therapy for sex addiction last fall, Weiner has been continuing treatment in New York City.

Instead, she is focused on saving her marriage.

‘They clearly have rebuilt a life together, ‘ the friend said of Abedin and Weiner. ‘How romantic it is, I can’t tell you’. When Aberdin was pregnant with their son, Weiner publicly confessed to sexting six women, and resigned from his government position. In 2013 more sexting was discovered under his alter ego “Carlos Danger,” as he was running for mayor of New York City.

That scandal effectively brought his comeback campaign to a stop.

It’s hard to believe a reconciliation is under consideration given how many times Weiner has betrayed his wife. The photo was taken as their son lay in bed beside him.

According to the Post, the only reason Abedin separated from Weiner at all was because of the Clinton campaign.

A few weeks later, DailyMail.com revealed that Weiner was sending sexually charged texts to an underage girl.

The girl claimed that Weiner sent her nude photos, shared pornographic videos with her, discussed his “rape fantasies”, and requested that she undress and masturbate during video calls. The next month, Abedin became the subject of Clinton’s email FBI investigation. This development led FBI Director James Comey to announce that the bureau re-opened its investigation of Clinton’s handling of classified information.

During the same time period, Weiner was seen wandering Manhattan alone.