‘I’m coming for you’: Whoopi Goldberg blasts fake web story

Whoopi Goldberg is working on to get some rules passed so that others don’t get victimized by websites and tabloids that spread fake news.

The comments in question came from conservative site The Underground Report, which falsely claimed in early March that Goldberg said the the wife of a Navy SEAL honored during Donald Trump’s speech to Congress was “just looking for attention”.

Earlier, a report published on the Underground Report website, headlined, “Breaking: Satire makes fools of gullible Trump supporters” said, “So whether you are angry about Obama’s paedophile ring that he ran out of the White House, or Whoopi’s statements about U.S. military widows, calm down… and grow up; neither ever happened”.

An article on fake news site UndergroundNewsReport.com subsequently suggested Whoopi had attacked Carryn Owens on her USA show The View the following day, accusing the widow of seeking attention.

She continued: “Now, normally people would have to actually have to look up to see what someone said”. Following this, a website has falsely reported that actress Whoopi Goldberg has stated the widow appeared to seek attention. And when you look on our website, you can see everything that we say – our shows are posted.

Whoopi admitted the allegations have cast a cloud over her longtime support of war veterans, especially since more and more people nowadays fail to find out the real facts for themselves.

Thankfully, the post was taken down by the website’s administrator, but only “because his site was getting a lot of crap”, according to Goldberg.

Goldberg termed the story a “horrible lie” that impacted her ties with vets and their families.

“I know you’re in Costa Rica, sir, but if I hadn’t been made aware of this, I could have found out about this at the end of a barrel of a gun”, Goldberg said.

Whoopi ended the segment by revealing her plans to take McDaniel to court, adding, “So sir, Costa Rica’s not big enough for this lawsuit that’s coming your way”. Many people believed the fake news, tarnishing the 61-year old’s name.

Whoopi said that she wants these protections in place even to benefit Trump. You cost me money because I had to protect my family.

“You shouldn’t be able to put stuff out there, because clearly you don’t care what could’ve happened to me or to my family”.

She concluded: “So again, it is a lie, all you have to do is check the website and see what actually went on on the show that day”.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.