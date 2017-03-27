I would have won the White House, says Biden

Biden discussed the matter after being asked if he regretted not getting in the race to replace Barack Obama in the White House.

Former Vice President Joe Biden says that if he had run for president in 2016 he could have won. “Do I regret not running for president, in light of everything that was going on in my life at the time? No”.

Beau was 46 when he died of brain cancer.

The former Vice President told students at Colgate University in NY on Friday he believes he could upgraded to the top office in Washington, but admitted the Democratic primary would have been “very difficult”.

Instead of policy arguments between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton, he observed, “I think Democrats thought that the only way to win was to drive his negatives higher than her negatives”.

“I had a lot of data”, he continued, “and I was fairly confident that if I were the Democratic party’s nominee, I had a better chance, even, of being president”.

‘Do I regret not being president? “I was the best qualified”.

“But I lost part of my soul”, he said, in reference to the death of his son.

The politician said his son’s illness made him feel unable to run.

Biden said the 2015 death of his son Beau was too much for him to bear. I just wasn’t ready to be able to do that. Beau was just two when his mother Neilia Hunter and Biden’s wife was killed in a auto crash in 1972 that also took the life of the Vice President’s one-year-old daughter.

Probed out whether he was joking, Biden said: “I’m not committing not to run”.

Biden acknowledged that the Democratic primary election would have been “very hard”, but the general election against Donald Trump would have been a total cake walk had he run!