ICE Agent Shoots Armed Man While Trying To Make Arrest, Officials Say

A man was shot and wounded by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent Monday morning when gunfire was exchanged while a warrant was being served at a Northwest Side home, the Chicago Tribune reports. Shortly afterward, police swarmed the neighborhood, and an ambulance arrived on the scene.

“CPD officers did not participate in the federal initiative today but officers responded quickly to the shooting involving the federal agent”, according to a statement from police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi.

According to police, a man fired multiple shots at the “What’s It To Ya Lounge” in the 5700 block of Evers Road. “As a result, a special agent discharged his firearm and shot the individual, injuring him”, ICE spokesman Carl Rusnok said in an email.

The ICE Office of Professional Responsibility will review the shooting, Rusnok said. The victim was taken to University Hospital in serious condition.

Chicago police confirmed that one male suffered a gunshot wound in the incident, but further details were not immediately made available.

Chicago Police said they would “investigate the underlying criminal offense”.