Idaho woman says she crashed because she saw Bigfoot

A northern Idaho woman who hit a deer while driving on U.S. Highway 95 told police she was distracted after getting a glimpse of a sasquatch in her rearview mirror, according to the Associated Press.

She reported the incident to the Idaho State Police, but the call was referred to the sheriff’s department. She says the Sasquatch was 7 to 8 feet tall and “shaggy”.

Authorities did not report any evidence of finding the elusive Bigfoot.

The radio station reported that the 50-year-old driver suffered a “minor neck injury”.