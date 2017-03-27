If divorce, Swedish Hotel will repay to you

A hotel chain in Sweden is offering couples a refund if they get divorced within a year of their stay.

If the paperwork is submitted correctly then the hotel chain will reimburse them with the cost of the two nights’ stay, according to reports.

The Countryside luxury hotel group said its “radical” idea was created to make “more people understand the degree to which it is important to invest in one’s relationship before it is too late”, spokeswoman Anna Madsen told AFP.

There are some riders – the couple must already be married, must stay together, and at the time of asking for a refund, must provide court-authenticated divorce papers.

“Everyone needs a bit more time for their relationships and a little break from everyday life”, she says.

Marketing officer Anna Madsen tells The Local that some people have been surprised by the idea and asked if it’s actually a joke, but the offer is real.