IGAD sets up multi-donor trust fund to held Somalia

The newly elected Somali President, Mohamed Farmago, is expected to address the African leaders regarding the persistent drought-induced looming starvation condition that has hit the country and further will urge regional and worldwide donors assist his country.

On regional efforts towards durable solutions, the IGAD special summit made a decision to: “strengthen regional co-operation on durable solutions for Somali refugees through the creation of an IGAD Multi-Donor Trust Fund created to support and facilitate the creation of an enabling environment and the rolling out of durable solutions including safe, sustainable and voluntary return of refuges”.

He is also expected to hold talks with his Kenyan counterpart, Uhuru Kenyatta, to ask him to extend Nairobi’s plan to Shut down Dadab, largest refugee camp where tens of thousands of Somali refugees are sheltered.

The summit organized in collaboration with the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and supported by the European Union will also discuss and seek solutions that support infrastructure and stabilization in Somalia to ensure sustainable reintegration.

More than 200,000 refugees live in the Dadaab refugee camp.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is appealing for support for efforts aimed at bringing greater stability inside Somalia, and to the countries hosting Somali refugees. Kenya hosts a third of those, and Ethiopia is home to a quarter of a million of Somalis.

“We need to recognise that the region faces new challenges, such as the current drought and food insecurity, gripping the region, threatening starvation and death”. More than 17 million are affected by drought and are in need of aid assistance.

UNHCR is urging the need for an immediate scale up of the response to the drought to mitigate and avert starvation to reduce its adverse humanitarian impact, including with regard to displacement. “Tragically some have lived in the camps for three generations”, he said.

Mohamed says his government will call on the rest of the nations in the region to improve the security situation.

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) has resolved to facilitate the voluntary return of Somali refugees in safety and dignity by addressing the root causes of displacement.

Kenya, Uganda, Djibouti, Burundi and Ethiopia have sent troops to Somalia to support the government and fight Islamist militant group al-Shabab.

He said the refugee crisis in Somalia is a global crisis whose resolution requires the contribution of all organizations and states concerned.

The U.N.’s refugee agency is calling for a joint effort to mitigate the effect of drought and avert starvation in the region to reduce the suffering of the population in Eastern Africa.