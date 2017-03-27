III Apparel reports 4Q loss

The Company forecasts diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $0.80 to $0.90. Brean Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Morris Goldfarb, chairman and chief executive officer of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd., commented, “Fiscal 2017 was another important year for our Company”. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.

Operating loss for the quarter was $21.86 million, compared with an operating income of $12.43 million in the previous year period.

GIII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Looking at this figure it suggests that the shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) may be undervalued, however, this can also depend upon the situation of the market; if the market is strong then it could suggest that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) is a good investment, however if the market is weaker then it could suggest that the shares are overvalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII.

Stock is now moving with a negative distance from the 200 day simple moving average of approximately -29.9%, and has a poor year to date (YTD) performance of -22.46% which means the stock is constantly subtracting to its value from the previous fiscal year end price. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $624.6 million. Now the P/E of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII) stands at 13.44.

NEW YORK (AP) _ G-III Apparel Group Ltd. (GIII) on Monday reported a fiscal fourth-quarter loss of $20.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and worldwide trademark & copyright laws. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 3.46%. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 63,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after buying an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter.

The volume of the particular stock is the shares bought and sold in a single trading day.

Like many USA apparel makers and retailers, G-III has faced sluggish mall traffic and a consumer shopping shift to the internet. This acquisition further bolsters our value proposition and strengthens our position as an all-season diversified apparel company with a broad portfolio of brands offered in multiple channels of retail distribution. Its apparel products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and women’s performance wear, as well as women’s handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories and luggage.