Illinois Gets It Right With Brad Underwood Hire

“To be the coach in this state at this university is awesome”. Great excitement. Great momentum. IL is a great basketball job. Bigger state. BASKETBALL state.

Will it be easier in the Big Ten Conference? Fertile recruiting grounds. More stable conference.

Underwood didn’t change anyone’s mind about his ability when his Cowboys went 40-minutes step-for-step with reigning Big Ten Tournament champion MI in the first round of the tournament Friday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. IL is 40-31 in the NCAAs; OSU is 38-26. “I think it would it would shock most people because obviously Brad was on a roll, I thought, in Stillwater”.

Hard as it is for an IL guy to root for Michigan, Whitman confessed Monday, the Wolverines’ 92-91 win over Oklahoma State Friday in Indianapolis set in motion a madcap next 24 hours that would lead to the hiring of Underwood as Illinois’ $19.2 million new coach.

Before he made the jump to Oklahoma State, Underwood was long considered one of the rising candidates in the coaching world.

After making $1 million in his first year with OSU, Underwood will triple that salary at IL, signing a six-year deal for more than $3 million per year, according to ESPN.

Underwood is under a six-year, $18 million deal with the University. That contract became an albatross around the entire athletic department.

But Whitman placed a phone call to Underwood last week and found out Underwood was very interested. You all may care if they’re four-star, five-star, I don’t. But Underwood said he wanted $2.9 million now and would prefer $3 million.

“For me, it was no decision, I spent 10 years in the state, 1993-2003 and at that time I learned how powerful the Illini Nation was and how special basketball is to every young person who grew up here and wanted to be a part of it”.

“I’ve felt this is an elite program”, Underwood said. “I don’t think you can do it any other way”. “I believe that was the dagger”.

“The most comforting thing for me is Josh has the same passion I do”, Underwood said.

“He was going to IL the moment Holder said that to him”, the source said.

“It’s not just about me”.

IL has found its next coach, hiring Oklahoma State’s Brad Underwood. If he had left for another Big 12 school before the end of the 2018, he would have owed Oklahoma State $6 million. Spending the money for which you’re responsible is more hard.

“We recognized that as coaches start to get eliminated from the tournament, if we waited. we would be putting ourselves at a competitive disadvantage”, Whitman said, noting other high-profile openings at Indiana, California and Washington.

This time, though, it opens the Cowboys’ head-coaching position, rather than closes it.

OSU negotiated with Ford for a $3.9 million lump settlement, saving $600,000 in salary for the rest of that fiscal year.

At 3:05 p.m., Goodman tweeted IL hired Underwood.

The program history is much better than most give it credit for too.

On March 20, 2016, Brad Underwood’s team lost an NCAA Tournament game by one point.