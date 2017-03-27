Implementation of paper trails in EVMs: Supreme Court notice to Election Commission

A division bench of Chief Justice G Rohini and Justice Sangita Dhingra Sehgal, however, agreed to hear the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by two undergraduate students – Anil Kumar and Pratap Chandra – seeking direction to the Election Commission (EC) and the Delhi State Election Commission to this effect.

The AAP has appealed to the Election Commission of India that the results of all polling booths where voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) machines were deployed be cross-verified with the paper trail so that the cloud looming over the use of EVMs is settled and the faith of the common man in the electoral process is restored.

The apex court has asked the EC to file its reply to the PIL within four weeks.

He has contended that despite a 2013 judgment of the Supreme Court to implement paper trail in EVMs, the Election Commission has not done the same.

“Fraud and tampering was complained of in Mumbai, where zero votes were recorded in favour of an Independent candidate while he and his family had voted for himself”. Arvind Kejriwal had recently approached the EVM requesting them to conduct the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections using ballot papers and not EVMs. But, it alleges, “due to political conspiracy”, the Election Commission “deliberately” avoided their use during the recent elections.

Sharma told the court that more than 30 of America’s 50 states had already banned electronic voting machines, as had Germany. Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) resounding win, securing 312 of the 403 seats in the UP elections were attributed to the the tampered machines.

He said that according to poll panel itself, 71 EVMs were stolen since 2009 and therefore it prima facie appeared/was proved that after reverse engineering, software has already been prepared and used in various elections since after 2010 for favourable election results.