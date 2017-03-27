Imran calls for inclusion of Sikhism in Pak’s census

They have also requested the court to grant them interim relief and restrain the respondents from conducting census to the extent of Sikh community till final decision of the writ petition.

The petitioners submitted that the religion of Muslim, Christian, Hindu, Qadiani, Ahmadi, schedule casts and others have been clearly mentioned in the census form whereas the Sikh religion, which is the fourth biggest religion of Pakistan, however, has not been mentioned in the form.

Radesh said, “Sikhs are a progressive community of Pakistan and the 2017 census forms should have a separate box for them”.

“Every other religion is mentioned in census except Sikhism, which is being recognised across the world”, Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa Minority’s Alliance President Radesh Singh was quoted as saying by the Nation.

The Sikh community representatives have called it a conspiracy to create a rift between Sikhs and the Pakistan government.

“Yes, a sizeable population of Sikhs are living in Pakistan, but have we missed them in the census“, he told Dawn.

“For the first time, the government has made provision for separately counting of transgender people but not the Sikhs”, he resented, adding that the Sikhs would be counted in “others” category, which includes Parsis.

The census would determine the number of people of every religious community that would be used for distribution of jobs in civil service. The petitioners prayed the PHC to direct the government to insert Sikhism in the census form as a separate religion.