In India, is Toyota’s Lexus entering a tough space?

Mumbai: Toyota Motor Corp.is set to bring its premium Lexus brand to India more than two decades after introducing the marque in China, an acknowledgment of the second-most populous country’s growing potential as a source of luxury demand. CNBC-TV18’s Areeb Sherwani caught up with the senior vice president of Lexus India and began by asking him about the company’s strategy being the late entrant into the luxury vehicle market. If you were wondering, there is a hybrid version of this vehicle in Lexus’ product roadmap for India. Lexus will be providing the Indian consumer with an incredible experience through our vehicles, our service and through any interaction with our brand. “We are late to enter the market, but have experienced a strong instinct for luxury in India coupled with the need for high-performing yet eco-friendly vehicles”, said Vince Socco, Executive Vice President, Lexus Asia Pacific Division.

At a time when the luxury market is clearly expanding in India given the overall increase in income levels, global exposure and aspirations, consumers are increasingly warming up to luxury and super luxury brands prompting them to foray into the country.

Being Lexus’ flagship luxury sedan, the Lexus ES 300h is the most desirable hybrid luxury vehicle.

The ES 300h gets Lexus’ spindle grille at the front and a pair of sharply designed double-barrel headlamps that also house the LED daytime running lamps.

The Lexus ES300h has a fully redesigned front fascia which puts the fog lights at the corners to accentuate the wide stance. The automobile is an all wheel drive operating on 20-inch split-five-spoke alloy wheels. The Lexus RX450h will be pitted against the Audi Q5 and the BMW X3 in India.

The Toyota Avalon-based sedan measures 4,915 mm in length, 1,820 mm in width and 1,450 mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,820 mm.

The only diesel on offer is the LX450d. It gets the Lexus design treatment both outside and inside and looks a lot sharper than the Land Cruiser model. The powertrain will return 308hp mated to an e-CVT gearbox.