India 153-2 at tea in fourth Australia Test

Cheteshwar Pujara smashed his 15th worldwide Test fifty and captain Ajinkya Rahane supported with 19 (not out) to take India to 153/2 at Tea on Day 2 of the fourth and final Test against Australia on Sunday.

The hosts started their innings on a slow note and received the first jolt when the scorecard was reading just 21 runs. Speaking about India’s approach in the post-lunch session on day two, Michael Clarke said: “If India do lose this Test match, I’ll tell you where they lost it – it’s 30 minutes before tea today, on day two”.

He lofted left-arm spinner Steve O’Keefe for a six over the midwicket and then smashed a short ball from Josh Hazlewood for a stinging four over the gully.

The 24-year-old right-hander raced to his fifth half-century of the series and sixth in Tests with a boundary off O’Keefe.

After KL Rahul’s dismissal to a top-edged pull shot, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane, two of India’s pillars in the Test side were at the crease.

Spearhead Pat Cummins chipped in to the moment as he trapped the big fish Rahul with David Warner, who took a superb catch at mid-off.

In the ongoing series against Australia too he has played couple of crucial knocks for the hosts.

Gambhir slammed an astonishing 1269 runs in the 2008/09 season, but Pujara has now eclipsed that mark in spectacular style in the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.