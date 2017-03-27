India’s contracted players get double raise

Until previous year, the BCCI had a rule that any non-contracted player who features in an India XI in any of the three formats would earn the lowest-grade retainer on a pro-rata basis for the remainder of the cycle.

March 22 (ANI): India’s top-order batsman Cheteshwar Pujara and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja are the latest names to be elevated to Grade A of the Annual Players Contracts, after their stellar performances in the ongoing four-match Test series against Australia.

The hike in annual retainer and match-fee for the Indian cricketers that was announced on Wednesday was, no doubt, long overdue.

The BCCI also increased match fees for the national team, with players now earning 1.5 million rupees per test match, or three times as much as they did last season. Some of the IPL players made a huge salary, while the others were not happy with the kind of money they were getting from the world’s richest cricket board.

Under the terms of the contract, Rs.15 lakh per Test, Rs.6 lakh per ODI and Rs.3 lakh for T20Is will be paid to the cricketers. “So we have taken inputs from lots of people and we have reviewed it”, Vinod Rai, who is the chairman of the CoA, said.

Being a regular in the Indian T20I XI, Raina last played a Test match in January 2015 while his last ODI came in October 2015. What this means is that all players with a Grade-A contract will earn INR 2 crore (USD 300,000 approx) instead of INR 1 crore (USD 150,000 approx).

The Committee of Administrators (COA) of the Indian cricket board met earlier today to decide on the Annual Player Contracts for the period ending 30 September 2017.

Opening batsman Lokesh Rahul, wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah and veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh were upgraded to Grade-B contracts, but opener Shikhar Dhawan and batsman Ambati Rayudu were demoted to Grade-C contracts.

It is unfortunate that Suresh Raina, India’s third-leading run-getter in T20Is is not included in the list of the contracted players by BCCI while players who had played one/two matches for the country or even yet to make their debut are included in the list. Grade A contracted cricketers are skipper Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajinkya Rahane and Murali Vijay.