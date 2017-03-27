India vs Australia 4th Test: Ajinkya Rahane takes splendid catch of Handscomb

Dharamsala: India pacers gave the hosts a flawless start in the second innings of the fourth and final Test at Dharamsala as they reduced the Australians to 31/3.

In the 25th over of the innings, the right-hander misread one R Ashwin delivery and tried to hit it against the spin on the on-side.

It is well known that the current Team-India’s skipper Virat Kohli is away from the ongoing test series, though a majority of cricket buffs were anxious about the game, the stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane is doing his best to fill the voids.

During the third day of the fourth Test against Australia, Rahane picked up a spectacular reflex catch in the slips to dismiss Peter Handscomb for 17. They were bailed out of the situation by the batting duo of Peter Handscomb and Glenn Maxwell, who put up a 56-run stand for the fourth wicket.

In their second innings, Australia found it hard to face the music against the Indian bowlers with the hosts bowling a clinical line and length and the spinners chipping in with some nice variations to keep the batsmen guessing.

After a few bouncers, Umesh cleverly pitched it up to get enough away movement to kiss David Warner’s (6) bat on way to the safe hands of keeper Wriddhiman Saha.

Rahane has had a decent domestic season with 923-runs in 15 matches which include two Test hundreds and four half-centuries.

Rahane’s partnership with Pujara in the second innings of Bengaluru Test proved to be crucial as India went onto level the series by winning the second Test.