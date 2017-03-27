Indian equities subdued on negative global cues

Negative global cues and heavy selling pressure witnessed in metal, automobile, and healthcare stocks subdued the Indian equity markets during the mid-afternoon trade session on Monday.

The Sensex is now down 172 points or 0.58% at 29,249.40, around 85 points off the day’s low of 29,163.54.

The broader markets slightly outperformed benchmarks, with the BSE Midcap index falling 0.3 percent.

Market breadth was negative with 941 advances against 973 declines.

Sensex fell almost 200 points and Nifty settled below its crucial psychological level of 9,050 led by losses in index heavyweight Reliance Industries HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma and Tata Steel.

On the other hand, Hindustan Unilever (0.93%), Infosys (0.84%), State Bank Of India (0.54%), Tata Consultancy Services (0.30%), Dr Reddy’S Laboratories (0.13%), and Mahindra & Mahindra (0.02%) were the major gainers in the Sensex. Coal India, Asian Paints, Wipro, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, GAIL India, Lupin, ONGC, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and Adani Ports are down 1% – 2%. Meanwhile, the rupee hit a almost 1-1/2 year high to trade at 65.04 (intra-day) against the dollar at the forex market. Japan’s Nikkei 225 index plummeted 1.5 per cent, Singapore’s Straits Times Index plunged 0.5 per cent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng lost 0.7 per cent each, Korea’s KOSPI shed 0.6 per cent, and China’s Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.1 per cent.

Back home, the Rupee was trading 33 paise higher at 65.08 against the US Dollar.