Indian Man From Kerala ‘Racially’ Abused, Assaulted in Australia

It was only a few days ago that a priest was attacked during church mass. Li Max Joy (33) was attacked by a group of local residents early on Saturday. He told police that he was assaulted by four youths and a woman.

In Australia, another case of racial assault has been raised. He had entered McDonald’s in Argyle Street when a gang attacked him.

Joy was admitted to Royal Hobart Hospital with bleeding wounds.

“While hitting me they were using choicest racial abuses”. I dropped my plan to have a coffee as I saw a group of youngsters arguing with the store manager. As I went to my vehicle and took out my jacket from the boot of the auto, the group of four boys and a girl came out. On Sunday the police asked him to report at the station at 9am. They charged at me abusing, “You bloody black Indian.(I’m not willing to reveal what they said after that) and bashed me up disfiguring my face”. Soon two others also joined, raining blows on me. “Though I ran into the store, one of them held on to my shirt and was continuously punching”, said Li.

Joy, who has been living in Hobart for the last eight years with his wife and kid, was quoted as saying by Australian media that “the racial mood is definitely changing”. It is continuous now. “Many attribute this to “Trump effect” but I don’t know what exactly provoked them”, he said adding recently another Indian driver was humiliated in a similar fashion but he refused to file a police compliant. He also claimed that there was no serious efforts from the authorities in Australia to take action against the accused group. “I waited there for around one hour and they didn’t seem to be interested in the case”, said Joy. He then called up the control room and told them that he was the victim and not the criminal.

Joy, who has been living in Hobart from past eight years, has now sought intervention of External Affairs Ministry (India) to ensure punishment to the accused and safety for Indians living overseas.