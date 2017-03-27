`Injured` De Kock remains doubtful for Hamilton Test, IPL

De Kock, who played the most important innings of the second test in Wellington, suffered a blow on his right index finger during that match.

South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock has been cleared to play in the final Test of the three-match series against New Zealand in Hamilton, despite suffering tendon damage in his right index finger.

According to ESPNcricinfo, South African team management have already had discussions with Delhi Daredevils coach Paddy Upton regarding de Kock’s injury.

“Tomorrow, we’ll make a late call whether, with the protective strapping the physio is trying to arrange, he can bat”, said team doctor and manager Mohammed Moosajee today.

“There is every likelihood he will miss the IPL because he will need at least four to six weeks recovery”.

“If he doesn’t have the 4-6 weeks’ recovery time, further activity could aggravate the injury and it could even jeopardise his participation in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy and the full tour to England”.

When quizzed as to why South Africa had risked de Kock when they have a reserve wicket-keeper in Heinrich Klaasen, skipper Faf du Plessis insisted that the game in Hamilton is a big one and, therefore, they could not take risk by dropping him.

The news that neither Tim Southee nor Trent Boult would be playing for New Zealand also did not influence South Africa’s team composition, as they aimed to assemble the strongest side they could in search for a 2-0 series win. He rolled over his ankle during the home Test series against West Indies in December 2014 and made a quicker-than-expected comeback in the ODI series that followed in January.

Du Plessis explained that if de Kock was carrying “three or four broken fingers then obviously he won’t play”, but because the issue could be kept at bay for a while, South Africa were willing to take their chances. He has continued his form into 2017 and was part of a match-winning partnership with Temba Bavuma in Wellington.