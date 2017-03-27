Inside The Matchup: 2017 NCAA Final Four

The North Carolina Tarheels punched their ticket to the Final Four in Phoenix, Arizona, on Sunday, knocking off the Kentucky Wildcats 75-73 in the NCAA South Regional Final.

North Carolina head coach Roy Williams going back to the Final Four.

Gonzaga advanced to the Final Four following a dominant performance over Xavier on Saturday evening.

This year’s Elite Eight already boasted some surprises, including Xavier and its second-half prowess and Elite Eight first-timers SC, making a case that the SEC was a bit underrated this season. The seventh-seeded Gamecocks were led by Sindarius Thornwell who poured in 26 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Oregon-North Carolina will follow roughly 40 minutes after the completion of that game.

It seems only fitting that the Ducks will play for a chance to reach the national championship game (and possibly play for the title) at the same stadium where the OR football team played their first national championship game at back in 2011.

OR and North Carolina will tip-off at 8:49 p.m.