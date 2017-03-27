International Olympic Committee still hopeful National Hockey League players will compete in Pyeongchang

NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said on Tuesday that with negotiations on Olympic participation at a standstill people should assume the league will not be sending its players to the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

The NHL has sent its players to the Olympics since 1998, but Bettman has reported that the majority of owners have grown tired of the hardships that result from the NHL shutting down the regular season for an extended period to accommodate Olympic participation.

Every member of the leading scorer list at the 2014 Olympics was a National Hockey League player, with the exclusion of current NHLer Alexander Radulov.

“It’s not incumbent upon us at this point.to figure out a solution to this”, Bettman said. “I think they believe as we do that we have some advantages and we have an opportunity; and when you’re doing that, you have to take advantage of opportunities when they come your way”.

He said the league has no timetable to resolve the dispute.

“I read that somewhere”, Bettman said. The IIHF came up with the $10 million necessary after the International Olympic Committee indicated it would not cover the cost as it did in the past, including $14 million for the 2014 Winter Games. “You get to play a handful of games if your country does well enough in the tournament and they’re going to (be broadcast in the early morning)”. “The problem is, the clubs are anti-disruption to the season”.

“Remember, this is February, there is no baseball, no football, it is just us and basketball and we just disappear”, said Bettman. The league has been clear that it wants to have a form of IOC Top Sponsor Status for handing over $3.5 billion in player contracts to participate, which would allow its platforms such as nhl.com and The NHL Network to have preferred priority when it comes to content from the Winter Games.

For handing over $3.5 billion U.S. in player contracts the NHL is seeking something akin to IOC Top Sponsor status that would allow the league to market the Winter Games on its platforms. There are no meetings scheduled formally yet, Rene has been spending most of his time going to and from South Korea lately anyway.

“If that’s the IOC’s and IIHF’s position, that’s their position”, Bettman said. “He indicated to me that he was going to be setting a deadline, he didn’t tell me a deadline. They’re entitled to take whatever position they want”.