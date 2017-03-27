Investigation launched into Melbourne post-race track invasion

“Max’s pace in the race looked a bit more encouraging, so I think we’re better than what we’re showing but it’s still a bit of a puzzle we’re trying to figure out“.

Daniel Ricciardo’s hopes of winning the Australian Grand Prix were dealt a blow after the Red Bull driver was handed a five-place grid penalty for a gearbox change.

A unique team with an odd history, Sahara Force India has gone through four names in four years in the late 2000s, they have always punched above their weight, occasionally finishing in the top three.

Ricciardo was eventually able to join the race two laps after the start, but retired after 25 laps when a suspected fuel pressure problem left him stranded out on track. I am delighted for the team and for our tifosi (fans) who stood by us throughout this whole period.

“I saw the guys (in the garage), they were smiling and singing, I’m sure we’ll see some more of that”.

Ferrari had good results in the eight days of pre-season testing, and Hamilton predicted Vettel and former champion Kimi Raikkonen would have the fastest cars in the first practice sessions Friday and Saturday.

So, in essence, the regulation changes are aimed at the Mercedes team, giving other teams a chance to win and creating more-thrilling battles that include strong teams like Ferrari and Red Bull.

Lewis Hamilton won the start and led the first 17 laps of the Australian Grand Prix.

“Don’t get me wrong, it’s been fun but I feel bad for everyone, especially the fans”.

Australian GP boss Andrew Westacott says the matter is under investigation: “I am concerned because we have very, very strict processes that for 21 races have worked beautifully so something went amiss he told Speedcafe“.

Even Christian Horner, who serves as the principal of the Red Bull team, agreed with Wolff about the benefits of the new cars. However, whilst Ferrari handled this well, Mercedes could not match the pace and Hamilton complained of worn out tyres early on in the race.

“I think the auto behaved quite a bit better in the race than in qualifying”, Verstappen said. The whole race we were quite close to each other.

“The first corner was a bit tricky”, he said after the race, “but I just …” Mercedes lost in Melbourne sporty, because there was a better vehicle, with a better strategy and a better driver. “We made a decision to put the mileage in and get the knowledge anyway”.