Investment firm Endless rescues Jones Bootmaker

Jones Bootmaker, the footwear retailer with over 100 branches across the United Kingdom including in Lincoln, Northampton and Nottingham, has been sold to Endless LLP, a private equity firm.

The shoe retailer, which employs 1,145 people, has almost 100 stores and a handful of concessions in department stores.

The value of the deal is understood to be roughly £10.5m.

Alteri bought Jones Bootmaker and Brantano together in October 2015.

Will Wright, partner at KPMG and joint administrator, said: “We are delighted that we have been able to rescue such an iconic United Kingdom footwear brand as Jones Bootmaker, including a high proportion of stores and preserving a large number of jobs, especially given the current economic pressures faced by retailers across the UK”.

While the future of Brantano was uncertain, it was expected Jones Bookmaker would be put through an administration merely as a method to effect a sale to a third party.

Other parties, thought to include the footwear group Kurt Geiger, are also interested in buying the 160-year old Jones brand.

If completed, the deal will be implemented through a pre-pack administration, which enables Endless to acquire only the assets it believes are viable.

Alteri and Endless declined to comment on Friday, while KPMG could not be reached.

Alteri has been in negotiations to sell Jones for several weeks but filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators last week, which protected the retailer from creditors seeking to recover debts for a limited period.

The cost of sourcing goods overseas has also risen since the value of the pound collapsed against the dollar after the Brexit vote last June.