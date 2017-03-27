Investor flips Trump’s childhood home for 50 percent profit

The Trump name still appears to carry plenty of value, demonstrated when the president’s childhood home was flipped after being bought at auction for $1.39million in December.

Michael Davis bought the two-story, Tudor-style home for $1.39 million just after the November election through an auction conducted by Paramount Realty USA, the New York Post reported.

The two-story, Tudor-style home where Trump once lived as a child hit the auction block January 17, and we just learned that the home sold for $2.14 million once the hammer hit, according to the New York Post.

“It’s unique, and it has intangible value that goes beyond just the physical real estate”, Paramount Realty USA’s Misha Haghani told the Times.

“That intangible value makes it a ideal example of why special properties are appropriately sold by auction, just like art is”.

The property’s address, 85-15 Wareham Place in Jamaica Estates, is listed on Trump’s birth certificate as his home address.

The average price for a similar home in the neighborhood is $979,400, Haghani said.

And CNN noted that after that after Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon showed Trump a photo of the house in 2016, the then-presidential candidate said: “That is where I was born. I want to buy it, I want to buy it”, Trump said.