Iowa State women lose Syracuse in first round of NCAA tourney

Her game moved to another level last weekend.

The junior was simply unstoppable, hitting a NCAA Tournament-record nine three-pointers in UConn’s 94-64 win over Syracuse. And for us, we’ve just got to continue to get very good players.

No moment better captured the magic of Nurse’s night than a play just a few minutes into the third quarter. She also surpassed her own career-high six 3-pointers, which she tied in UConn’s first-round tournament game against Albany.

Aside from Nurse, Williams and Katie Lou Samuelson had 23 points each, with Samuelson going 11-for-13 from the free throw line.

“Our ball movement was incredible”, said Auriemma during the post-game press conference.

“Take a minute to think about that”, UConn coach Geno Auriemma said.

In fact, Cooper said Sykes hit her on the head in pre-game warmups and told her she needed to break the school’s 3-point record.

“At the beginning of the year, when we talked about the season, after they barely escaped the game at Florida State, he said this team reminds me of your freshmen year”, she said. However, UConn closed the quarter on a 7-0 run, part of a 25-4 sprint which allowed the Huskies to pull away quickly. The only other score was Crystal Dangerfield’s tear-drop floater at the first-quarter buzzer. UConn moved the ball seamlessly, totaling an nearly unbelievable 30 assists on 33 baskets versus Syracuse’s 8 assists on 26 baskets. “Then obviously, the next two years. well you know”. That is half the battle. She shot it amazingly well.

“We bring our best every night and uphold that title of America’s best backcourt and we want to do the same thing (Monday)”, said Sykes. “No matter what the odds are, no matter what we’re faced with, we’re tough”.

With the win, the Huskies advance to the Sweet 16 for the 24th consecutive year. He came full circle when he was able to work with former UConn point guard Moriah Jefferson, who was selected by San Antonio with the second overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft. “Seeing that and giving her that confidence, I hope she continues to shoot it every single time she’s open for as far as we can go”. By design, the ball banked off the backboard and went in, yielding a smile from Nurse as she headed back down the floor.

“We’re just going to take it, because I’m not sure how it went in, she said”.

Syracuse’s offense revolves around the three-point shot. She led the nation in scoring last season with an average of 28.7 points per game. “If you make those decisions now they become habit and then they help you down the stretch”. “I don’t care how good you are”. The Huskies have also won four straight championships and will likely win their fifth-consecutive championship this year. The Huskies have won their last 109 games and many of those games have been blowouts. They last loss to the Orange on January 7, 1997.

Auriemma has coached UConn’s women’s basketball team since 1985, building it into the sport’s top power.