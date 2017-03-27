Iran Beats Qatar to Move A Step Closer to World Cup Finals

Read about Qatar vs Iran live streaming TV Channels, live score updates and team news updates on this page.

Iran’s 23-year-old winger Milad Mohammadi received a yellow card in the 7th minute after he committed a foul on a Qatari footballer.

Karim Ansarifard sent Mehdi Taremi through on goal with a wonderful chip over the defense and the Persepolis striker calmly finished with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Qatar overtook the initiative from the beginning, but Team Melli, as often shown before, laid back and made it hard for the opposition to break through, while relying on the speedy attackers to launch quick attacks upfront.

Azmoun and Ehsan Hajsafi also enjoyed chances to double the Iranians’ advantage but failed to hit the target. The live text commentary of the World Cup 2018 Qualifier matches can be followed on BBC Sports Official website.

Team Melli will take on the Chinese national football team, nicknamed Team Dragon, at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium at 4:30 p.m. local time (1230 GMT) on March 28. Qatar had worst start in this Qualifier series so far and their qualification to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russian Federation is very doubtful.

Qatar sit bottom of the group with four points.