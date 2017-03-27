Iraq blames Islamic State, not USA airstrike, for Mosul civilian deaths

USA pilots describe dozens of strike aircraft circling high above west Mosul, waiting their turn to drop a bomb.

Iraqi forces renewed their assault Monday against jihadists in Mosul’s Old City, after days in which the battle was overshadowed by reports of heavy civilian casualties from air strikes. They have also stationed themselves in homes belonging to Mosul residents to fire at Iraqi troops, often drawing air or artillery strikes that have killed civilians.

The deadliest of the alleged attacks was in Iraqi city of Mosul on March 17, in which as many as 200 people died.

The U.S. military acknowledged for the first time Saturday that it launched an airstrike against the Islamic State in the densely packed Iraqi city of Mosul, where residents say more than 100 people were killed in a single event.

Mosul residents reported two air strikes hitting a residential area on 13 and 17 March.

MORRIS: They have said that their initial investigation does indicate that they did carry out a strike on the area where there are accusations of mass civilian casualties, said they did strike an ISIS target in that area.

ISIS’ Amaq News Agency released a video last week purporting to show USA -led coalition air strikes on residential areas in Mosul, claiming that 1,800 civilians have been killed in the northern Iraqi city since the US -led military first began its campaign.

If confirmed, it will have been the deadliest attack by the USA since it began fighting the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria in 2014. IS militants had also fired on troops from houses, it said.

The U.S. Central Command report, however, doesn’t mention strikes on March 22-23.

“You’re dealing with an enemy that’s torturing and beheading people”, Addicott said.

Earlier Sunday, the Iraqi military said 61 bodies had been pulled from the rubble at the site, adding that there was no sign the homes had been directly hit from the air.

A local politician and two witnesses say a coalition air strike may have hit a large truck bomb nearby, triggering a blast that collapsed buildings. An article in the Los Angeles Times claims that more than 200 civilians were killed in U.S. air strikes on Mosul. Civilians were reportedly killed in the attack.

The U.S. military employs a lengthy set of precautions, including written rules of engagement and multiple levels of approval before bombs can be dropped or missiles launched.

Utilising the bases, weapons and personnel it gained in Syria, ISIS crossed into Iraq in 2013, taking the western Anbar region and capturing Mosul in June 2014.

But the extended operation to retake Islamic State’s last remaining stronghold in Iraq has turned into a messy battle, where civilians are caught in the crossfire. “And now you increase the likelihood that you’re going to fight this exact same fight in another city on another day”. While the statement advised that the building had been booby-trapped by the Islamic State, an investigation is underway to determine if a US -led airstrike in the al Ladida district of Mosul was to blame.

“The defence ministry opened an investigation into this issue”, Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, the spokesman for the Joint Operations Command, told AFP.

He said that IS fighters and an explosives-rigged vehicle were targeted, while Manhal said that IS snipers firing on Iraqi forces had prompted the strike.

Following the raids, the United Nations called on parties to the conflict to do “everything possible” to protect civilians in Mosul. Worldwide humanitarian law is clear.