Conflicting accounts emerged on Sunday about an explosion in west Mosul on March 17 after a US-led coalition strike against Islamic State that local officials said collapsed buildings, killing and burying many people.

The incident remains far from clear and details are hard to confirm as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State to recapture the densely populated parts of the western half of Mosul, the militant group’s last stronghold in Iraq.

The Kurdish news website, Rudaw, quoted its correspondent on Friday as saying at least 200 people, mainly civilians but possibly also IS members, were killed.

Witnesses and local officials said many more bodies were pulled from the building after a coalition strike targeted IS militants and equipment in the Jadida district.

The Trump administration has already “sped up” the process of approving airstrikes, but an official review could see the Pentagon approving attacks without presidential consent and the threshold of “near certainty” that there be no civilian deaths lowered. It was not possible to independently confirm the tolls.

He said Islamic State had intensified fighting in Mosul, the largest city in northern Iraq that militants seized in a lightning advance across a third of the country in 2014.

An Iraqi brigadier general said that strikes had damaged more than 27 residential buildings and that three of them were completely destroyed.

The man, who did not want to be identified, survived because he was away at the time, but said he was told that an air strike targeted the house where IS had positioned two snipers on the roof.

“Our goal has always been for zero civilian casualties, but the coalition will not abandon our commitment to our Iraqi partners because of ISIS’s inhuman tactics terrorizing civilians, using human shields and fighting from protected sites such as schools, hospitals, religious sites and civilian neighborhoods, ” a coalition statement said.

At the beginning of this month the global alliance had said that “it is more likely than not, at least 220 civilians have been unintentionally killed by coalition strikes”, and other incidents were still under investigation.

“We are stunned by this awful loss of life and wish to express our deepest condolences to the many families who have reportedly been impacted by this tragedy”, Lise Grande, the UN’s humanitarian coordinator for Iraq, said in a statement. Parties to the conflict – all parties – are obliged to do everything possible to protect civilians.

IS “began to use citizens as human shields, and we are trying to target them with… snipers to eliminate them”, he said.

“The number of displaced from the areas of the right bank (west side) of the city of Mosul has risen to 201,275 people”, the ministry of migration and displaced said in a statement.

The UN said Thursday that there were around 600,000 people left in west Mosul, 400,000 of whom are “trapped” in the Old City area under siege-like conditions.