Iraq probes reports of civilian deaths in Mosul: officer

“It was like the apocalypse. The damage shown to the building would appear to indicate an airstrike rather than, say, an artillery strike or indirect fire”, Woods said. She lost her two sons in the attack, Firas, 7 and Taiba, 4.

Iraqi military said on Friday that they would deploy new tactics in a fresh push against Daesh after advances slowed in the campaign to drive the militants out of their last stronghold.

“There was no life inside”.

The number of victims in the recent Mosul air raids has risen to 511 people, including 187 children under the age of 15, the Iraqi civil defence has said.

Amid reports that recent coalition air strikes in the west Mosul neighbourhood of al-Jadida killed large numbers of civilians, Iraq is conducting its own investigation, a military spokesperson said in Baghdad.

He said that IS fighters and an explosives-rigged vehicle were targeted, while Manhal said that IS snipers firing on Iraqi forces had prompted the strike.

Iraq’s elite counterterrorism troops discovered the awful cost of their victory when they finally took Mosul Al Jadida on March 21.

66 civilians were killed around Mosul’s Old City on Saturday, according to a Google Map created by the blogger known as “Mosul Eye”. “If we hit civilians, there is a big investigation”, and if the investigation finds sufficient evidence, the case may be referred to a military court, he said.

Army units are also clearing villages to the north of the city.

A school, a mosque, a crowded civilian neighborhood.

Airwars, a UK-based organisation which monitors worldwide strikes on Isil, suggested as many as 400 civilian deaths could be attributed to coalition raids in March alone. They are happy when civilians are killed. We were really scared that the coalition would bomb us.

Above all, the political and media establishment attempt to hide the fact that the very emergence of ISIS is the direct outcome of the United States invasion and occupation of Iraq, followed by the destruction of Libya and the proxy war the U.S. and its allies sponsored in Syria. Still, the nature of the war in a dense, heavily populated environment guarantees more accidental deaths, especially when people make split-second life-or-death decisions. The air strike reportedly hit a truck bomb that then detonated and set off another nearby truck bomb.

With the ground war now suspended as a result, families that have sheltered in ruins or taken their chances in what is left of their homes have been leaving Mosul in droves, many arriving shell shocked and starving at refugee processing centres on its southern outskirts, where they spoke of more than a week of terror.

ISIS made us keep our door open, so they could get onto the roofs at any time.

“There are six of my family still under our house”, said Assad, 32, cupping his raw hands. Did US forces strike the wrong buildings and not what they meant to target? When Isof moved in, an officer came to their house.

If the reports of civilian casualties are true – as some eyewitnesses and humanitarian groups say – this week’s strikes would be the deadliest for civilians in the aerial campaign against ISIS. Were they killed by U.S. bombs, or was there a secondary explosion from the bombing or blast waves that caused further destruction?

Its figures were lower than other local officials.

According to Umm Mustapha, the ISIL fighters take delight in the death and destruction engulfing the population. “Some 61 dead bodies were pulled from under the rubble”, the statement adds.

It was not clear who exactly was responsible for the strikes in Mosul.

Ghazali chose to be more fatalistic.

“I blame everyone”, he said.