Iraqi oil minister: market is decisive factor in possible cut extension

A joint committee of ministers from OPEC and non-OPEC oil producers has agreed to review whether a global pact to limit supplies should be extended by six months, it said in a statement on Sunday.

Opec and 11 other major producers including Russian Federation agreed previous year to slash production, spurring a 20 per cent increase in Brent crude prices during the last five weeks of 2016.

Ministers from seven of the 24 countries participating in the cuts deal met Sunday in Kuwait City to monitor compliance.

But the increased output from countries that were exempted from the deal, such as Iran, Libya and Indonesia, combined with USA shale producers boosting their production, have dampened enthusiasm in the market since then.

Saudi Arabia, the greatest oil producer in OPEC, is enduring the biggest burden of the output-cut agreement in which the International Energy Agency (IEA) lauded, last week, the reduction carried out by the kingdom that has left a remarkable effect on the average of outcome curb.

Iraqi Oil Minister Jabar Ali al-Luaibi said on Saturday the market is a decisive factor in deciding whether to extend into the second half of this year a global agreement on reducing oil output.

The monitoring committee discussed the option of extending the cuts “but we have decided that in order to make any decision like this or even any recommendations there needs to be a ministerial meeting”. “Algeria supports extending the deal”, he commented. The country has pumped 4.312 million barrels a day in March, down from 4.35 million in February, Al-Luaibi said. A “clear impact” of the deal, including on United States stockpiles, will be visible in the next few weeks, Boutarfa said in a video Saturday on the Algerian energy ministry’s Facebook page.

The cuts aim to reduce world oil supplies and boost prices that have slumped since mid-2014. “The conclusion really is that even though we’re seeing lower arrivals in the coming weeks from Saudi Arabia arriving on USA shores, we’ll see those imports picking up at the end of April and early May back to normal levels”.