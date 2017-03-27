IRS Warns Against Phone Tax Scheme

They use fake names and bogus IRS identification badge numbers. The two biggest points to remember are that you would first know by letter if you owe back taxes, and never wire money or use a gift card to pay taxes. Victims may be told they have a refund due to try to trick them into sharing private information. If the phone isn’t answered, the phone scammers often leave an “urgent” callback request. Callers claim to be employees of the IRS, but are not. “You don’t know who they are, what they’re capable of”, said IRS Criminal Investigation Agent, Jonathan Larsen. The IRS said the agency generally doesn’t comment on litigation. “We have been stating for a long time saying the IRS does not call you to demand payment in any way shape or form, that’s not what they do, that’s not their M.O. Unfortunately, the IRS now is seeking third party collection agencies which is calling on behalf”, said Steve Bernas, Better Business Bureau.

The scammers will tell the unsuspecting seniors that they owe money for unpaid taxes or that there were tax return errors.

The FTB advises taxpayers to be wary about any phone call or email asking for passwords or information about credit cards and bank accounts or demands for payment.

Do not give out any information.

To report tax scams, call the FTB at 800-852-5711, or contact the Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration at 800-366-4484. Use their “IRS Impersonation Scam Reporting” web page.

The Texas complaint record to the FTC showed nearly 25,000 imposter complaints, second-most behind California. Although TAP is a legitimate volunteer board that advises the IRS on taxpayer issues, the emails actually are a phishing scam for identity theft. IRS workers can help you.

The case illustrates the allure of low-tax foreign jurisdictions for US companies looking to minimize their tax bills and their ability to beat the government in complex multiyear lawsuits.

Additional information about tax scams is available on IRS social media sites, including YouTube Tax Scams.