IS claims attack in London, similar bid foiled in Belgium

Police identified him as Khalid Masood, 52, and said he used several aliases and most recently lived in the city of Birmingham in the West Midlands. “The Islamic State and other terrorist groups overseas continue to churn out online propaganda that is luring the disaffected into their ranks”.

Britain’s top counterterrorism officer, Mark Rowley, said searches of six different addresses in London, Birmingham, and elsewhere had yielded eight arrests, but he would not discuss further details, as the investigation was ongoing.

The person “carried out the operation in response to calls for targeting citizens of the coalition”, ISIS claimed.

May’s comment comes after Defence Secretary Michael Fallon said on Thursday morning that the attack targeted Westminster because “we debate…very sharp differences, very freely and respectfully…and this kind of Islamic terrorism doesn’t respect those differences”.

Surveillance video caught Masood driving a vehicle across the crowded bridge, plowing through pedestrians before smashing into a railing outside Parliament.

Police officers salute during a minute’s silence outside New Scotland Yard the morning after an attack by a man driving a auto and weilding a knife left five people dead and dozens injured, in London, Britain, March 23, 2017. “And our resolve will never waiver in the face of terrorism”.

Authorities say Masood had a long criminal history. As such, it puts an even greater onus on positive relations between the police, and communities of all faiths, to deter those evil terrorists intent on dividing multi-cultural Britain.

British authorities had investigated him for extremism in the past, but he was not now on a terrorism watch list.

President Xi Jinping sent his condolences on Thursday to Queen Elizabeth II following Wednesday’s terror attack in London that left four people dead, including the assailant.

The assailant acted alone and was inspired by worldwide terrorism, London’s Metropolitan Police Service said.

They also paid tribute to Kurt Cochran of Utah, who was celebrating his silver wedding anniversary with his wife Melissa in Europe. “But while the public should remain utterly vigilant, they should not and will not be cowed by this threat”. That means a terrorist attack is “highly likely” to happen.