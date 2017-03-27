Islamic State warns Syrian dam at risk, evacuates residents

US -backed Syrian militias said they temporarily halted military operations near the hydroelectric Tabqa Dam on the Euphrates river on Monday to allow government engineers access to carry out work. SDF forces are within 10km of Raqqa from the north. Shortly afterward, the group announced it had killed about 200 government soldiers at the base, in a mass killing recorded and distributed on video over social media.

Backed by air power from the US-led coalition bombing IS, the SDF’s Arab and Kurdish units are approaching the town from the south via the airport, and from the north near the Tabqa dam.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group also reported the SDF advance.

Civilians began fleeing midday, according to the activist-run Raqqa is Being Slaughtered Silently.

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) backed by the USA reportedly gained control of Tabqa military airport, which was held by the Islamic State (Isis), near Raqqa on Sunday (26 March).

The United Nations had warned this year of the risk of catastrophic flooding from the dam, which is at risk from high water levels, deliberate sabotage by Islamic State and further damage from coalition air strikes.

The dam, Syria’s largest, stretches 4.5 km (2.8 miles) across the Euphrates river.

On Wednesday, the Pentagon said members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) alliance had been airlifted to positions behind IS lines close to the Tabqa dam, which is about 40km (25 miles) upstream of the city on the Euphrates river.

“The dam has not been structurally damaged to our knowledge and the coalition seeks to preserve the integrity of the dam as a vital resource to the people of Syria”, a spokesperson told the BBC. Militants dug inside the dam knowing they would not be hit for fear of damaging the structure, he added.

And another source told the BBC the power had been partially restored.

The reports from Raqqa came as a leading Syrian opposition group called on the US-led coalition to stop targeting residential areas in and around the city.

The Syrian National Coalition said in a statement that it was “increasingly concerned” about civilian casualties in the campaign against the extremist group. The exiled opposition coalition is taking part in UN-mediated talks in Geneva.

The Britain based Syrian Observatory for Human rights said that at least 90 people were killed in the latest campaign of coalition air strikes on Tabqa and western countryside of Raqqa province. The coalition has said it is investigating.