Israel didn’t comply with United Nations call to stop settlements

The resolution calls on Israel to take steps “to cease all settlement activities in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem”.

In this first report, I will focus on developments on the ground in accordance with the provisions of the resolution, including on regional and worldwide efforts to advocate and advance the peace process. The resolution was a striking rupture with past practice by President Barack Obama who had the US abstain rather than veto the measure as president-elect Donald Trump demanded. But it does enshrine the world’s disapproval of the settlements. According to the Israeli sources, Trump’s special envoy Jason Greenblatt, called upon Israel to halt building in random and remote settlement and restrict it to major and Jerusalem settlements, marking a shift in United States stance on settlements; from being illegal and obstacle to peace, into being admissible, and ending of which is not a prerequisite to resume negotiations.

On 1 February, the Government announced its intention to establish a new settlement for the residents of the illegal Amona outpost, following its demolition by order of the Israeli High Court of Justice on February 2 nd.

Israel’s Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon responded in a statement, saying “there is no moral equivalency between the building of homes and murderous terrorism”.

Khaled added that “Israel’s expressed understanding of Trump’s concerns about settlements as obstacles, without expressing will to freeze settlement activities, even in so called illegal construction, according to Israel, is a further reason to double the Palestinian vigilance against any understandings between the two sides”. Currently, there are 430,000 Israelis settled in the Palestinian West Bank and 200,000 Israeli’s in East Jerusalem.

“Settlement expansion undermines the very essence of the two-state solution”, Mladenov said, and the resolution states that the worldwide community will not recognize any changes to the 1967 lines other than those agreed by the parties through negotiations”.