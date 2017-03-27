Israelis Warned of Increased Terror Threat Before Passover Holiday Travel

However, the Council urged “extreme caution” for Israelis traveling in Europe; the successful attacks in Belgium and Turkey last month, the warning said, has whetted the appetite of terrorists for more “successes”, and with groups of Israelis set to travel to hotels and resorts throughout Europe for Pesach, the danger was increased significantly.

“Attacks on the Egyptian military, on Coptic Christians…”

Israel’s counter-terrorism intelligence division assesses that there are hundreds of Israelis on the Sinai beaches right now, and as the Jewish Passover nears, that could reach thousands.

“Islamic State and those inspired by it are at the forefront of global jihadi groups that are highly motivated to carry out attacks during this period”, the directorate wrote.

The Egyptian Sinai received the highest-level travel warning, level one, out of four, described as “a very high concrete threat”.

Turkey and Jordan, which are similarly popular destinations for Israelis and also have travel warnings in effect, have been designated as high-risk countries as a result of their proximity to ISIS battle zones.

Ben David said that most of the increased threat was presented by ISIS-affiliated groups, including, “that ISIS is losing ground in Iraq and Syria which is causing many runaways to places where it is easier to act”.

He said there is a big rise recently of ISIS-related terror attacks in Asia, particularly in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh as well as in North Africa in “places where there is less security control”.

The bureau chief also emphasized that the threat is not limited to Israelis, but that Christian tourists and others from around the world could also become potential targets of terror groups operating in these locations.