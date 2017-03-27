It’s the Underdogs vs. North Carolina in the Final Four

Familiar foes in an unexpected setting faced off for a spectacular game Sunday. The two SEC teams battled it out until the finish, with the Gamecocks pulling out a win, despite only having a 20% chance of winning, according to ESPN. And the Bulldogs probably won’t be considered Cinderellas again after finally reaching this stage by brushing aside No. 11 seed Xavier in the Elite Eight.

The other national semifinal game will pit No. 3 seed OR versus the victor of Sunday’s South Region final between No. 1 North Carolina and No. 2 Kentucky.

UNC’s Luke Maye sealed the deal with a long jumper that swished through the net with only a third of a second remaining.

Oregon’s last Final Four was the first one ever.

The Final Four will be the blue blood versus the new blood. The Gators were taking advantage of Gamecock foul trouble. North Carolina is No. 18.

Meanwhile, Kentucky already knows how to beat North Carolina.

Going into the tournament, based on the perception of a down SEC, you wondered if the Wildcats’ had been tested enough in the conference part of the season to withstand the rigors of their draw in the tournament. SC in a clash of Final Four never-beens. They’ve been bad for years, and it’s not like they loaded up on five-star recruits to put them over the top this season.

The Gators entered the game with an all-time 44-24 record against the Gamecocks, including 1-2 under White.

When it comes to the public betting in this afternoon’s game, the wagers are siding with the underdog. Congrats to the four teams moving forward!

Of the four schools headed to Phoenix, only the Heels have been to a Final Four since World War II.

The die-hard SC fan, who followed the Gamecocks’ Sweet 16 win over Baylor on Friday via TV monitors along the front of the stage where he and former bandmate Mark Bryan were playing a concert in Charleston, S.C., was in the stands at New York’s Madison Square Garden for Sunday’s Elite Eight game against Florida.

For casual fans, this is a bittersweet scenario. It’ll certainly be the more-hyped game, and it probably should be. Florida did shoot well in a 15-point win over the Gamecocks during South Carolina’s late-season decline, but it’s abundantly clear that this is a different team now, Thornwell thriving while the defense that coach Frank Martin has assembled never lets up.

SC is losing its collective mind after the Gamecocks’ thrilling Elite Eight victory over major SEC rival Florida. If it were a heavyweight championship match in Madison Square Garden, these two were like identical twins. The Gamecocks forced Florida into 16 turnovers, including an uncharacteristic four giveaways by senior guard Kasey Hill. He cried when SC reached the regional semifinals, and he hugged his crying mother when they won in the finals. The Gamecocks have looked as smooth as any team in the region, scoring at least 70 points in all three games.

But, like it did against Marquette in the first round and Duke in the second round, SC came out of the halftime break a different team. Two hours of emotional constipation, of looking at the ceiling and cringing, waiting for that one KeVaughn Allen 3-pointer to finally break the game open and send the Gators off over the horizon. South Carolina’s entire history in the NCAA Tournament could’ve been. The Zags can attack the paint, run in transition, or rain in threes to win.

Both teams rely on defense, although Few’s team is solid on offense, whereas SC is improving in that area. PJ Dozier, who joined Thornwell on the all-tournament team, added 17 points, while Maik Kotsar and Chris Silva combined for another 25.

North Carolina and OR will play at such a different pace than the previous game, it may look like an entirely different sport. In the end, the game could be decided by Jordan Bell’s ability to equalize the North Carolina frontcourt. Kansas looked like a juggernaut. until it couldn’t scoreagainst Oregon.

Shane McNichol covers college basketball for Larry Brown Sports.