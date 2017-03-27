Italy’s Peter Fill wraps up downhill title

“It’s different from the world championships – to win the downhill World Cup, it’s the whole season”, Stuhec said.

Osborne-Paradis, from Invermere, B.C., was seven-100ths of a second behind Janka in 1:33.32.

“That’s was a very special day for me“, Fill said.

Adrian Theaux of France was fifth in 1:33.36.

Vonn has won four overall World Cup titles.

Colorado’s Lindsey Vonn managed to snag second place in the Ladies’ Downhill for the 2017 Audi FIS Ski World Cup Final at Aspen Mountain. The American standout was going so fast at the finish that she fell and briefly slid under the safety barriers.

“I was like a taco, wrapped up around real tight, burrito style”, she joked.

“I’m just happy nothing happened”, Vonn said.

Fill, who started the day 33 points behind Jansrud and as the only skier with a chance of denying the Norwegian the downhill crown, blitzed down the America’s Downhill course in a time of 1:33.15 seconds, crossing just.08 seconds behind the victor Paris.

When defending champion Fill produced a run just eight hundredths behind his fellow Italian he laid down the gauntlet for Jansrud, but a second downhill globe was not forthcoming.

Stuhec has been a fascinating story this season.

Vonn has suffered numerous injuries throughout her career and chose to sit out the Alpine Skiing World Cup in Switzerland last month, citing unsafe conditions. They’ve been rolling ever since. A downhill crown seemed too far-fetched to consider.

It was a dominating performance by Stuhec who was the first skier out of the start hut and set a target no one could match.