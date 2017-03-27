Itel Wish A41, 4G VoLTE smartphone is out: Specs, price, and more

The phone will be available in three colour options: Champagne Gold, Rose Gold, and Calx. No mention on the availability front by itel yet. It is powered by unspecified quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz and comes coupled with 1GB of RAM. The launch of Wish A41 underlines itel’s commitment to become the preferred 4G device enabler for entry to mid-level smartphone users.

There is 8GB of internal storage that can be expanded up to 32GB using the MicroSD card slot.

The itel Wish A41 comes with several features aimed at the users’ security, convenience, and more. The former lets users log in to the social media apps including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp with two different accounts. Although there is no fingerprint sensor on the phone, itel has provided a “SmartKey” on the back which can be used to perform functions like taking screenshots, disconnecting calls and taking selfies.

This feature works wonders in case of an emergency, as it updates your friends and family members in case you are stuck in an emergency situation. The phone also comes loaded with an advanced SOS feature which, upon activation, takes pictures from both the cameras and sends it to emergency contacts along with a 5-second voice recording. Coming to the cameras, the iTel Wish A41 features a 5MP rear camera with autofocus and a 2MP selfie camera on the front. On the connectivity front, the device offers: Wi-Fi, 3G/4G/2G, GPS, and Bluetooth.

“Wish A41 perfectly exemplifies our long-term vision of making high-speed internet connectivity a tangible reality for all Indians”. It runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow and supports dual SIM dual standby. “We are confident that Wish A41 will receive great market traction in the industry”, itel Mobile India CEO Sudhir Kumar said in a statement.