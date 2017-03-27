J Krishnamoorthy, man claiming to be Jayalalithaa’s son, faces arrest

A man who claimed to be former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa’s son+ and audaciously moved the Madras high court seeking to be declared her son, besides protection for himself, is now facing arrest.

The High Court has also directed the state police to submit a report in this regard by March 24.

During its preliminary hearing on March 17, the high court demanded proof from Krishnamurthy and prominent social activist Traffic Ramaswamy, who was acting as his counsel, that he is indeed the late chief minister’s son and warned that severe action would be taken if the petitioner’s claims were found to be false. It said old stamp papers were purchased from a stamp vendor and the documents were forged. The document was submitted in court by the Central Crime Branch in a sealed cover about the man’s biological parents. Only with an ulterior motive that the petitioner came to this court. “Police are directed to secure the person connected thereto and proceed in accordance with law and report before this court on April 10, 2017”, the CCB report said.

However, the learned judge had suspected that they were forged and had asked the police to investigate the genuineness of the documents. You attached a photo available in public domain.

Krishnamoorthy had presented the document in court a week ago, which is when the judge censured him while directing him to hand over the document to the Chennai city commissioner of police for examination. The documents submitted by the petitioner have also been given to the additional public prosecutor to find the authenticity of the documents. “Do you think anyone can just walk in and initiate PIL proceedings?”, the judge had said last week.

Krishnamurthy had approached the court and claimed to be the son of the late CM in order to be entitled for a share in her properties. “But the document shows that he has signed”.

The petitioner also sought a direction to the Director General of Police to provide him security, as he feared threats from the family of Jayalalithaa’s aide and AIADMK general secretary V K Sasikala.