Jack Sparrow’s destruction plotted – Watch ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 5’ trailer

Salazar’s Revenge certainly, so far, boasts the usual formula for a Pirates of the Caribbean vehicle: pitting a supernatural crew (Salazar’s ghost pirates) against Sparrow and a young, lovely girl (Kaya Scodelario’s astronomer Carina Smyth) and lad (Brenton Thwaites’ Royal Navy sailor Henry, son of Will Turner). As you’ll see, Salazar believes Sparrow has wronged him-and he wants revenge.

For years now, Johnny Depp has been entertaining audiences in the role of Captain Jack Sparrow, and this year he’ll return in the fifth instalment of the Pirates of the Caribbean movie series, with Dead Men Tell No Tales.

The rip-roaring adventure finds down-on-his-luck Captain Jack feeling the winds of ill-fortune blowing strongly his way when deadly ghost sailors, led by the terrifying Captain Salazar (Javier Bardem), escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea-notably Jack. It stars Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Kaya Scodelario, Brenton Thwaites, Kevin R. McNally, Golshifteh Farahani, David Wenham, Stephen Graham and Geoffrey Rush.

Now in post-production, Pirates of the Caribbean 5 looks set to hit theatres on May 26, 2017.

As Entertainment Weekly reports, the new film follows Sparrow as he tracks down something called the Trident of Poseidon with the help of an astronomer named Carina Smyth (played by Kaya Scodelario).