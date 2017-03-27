Starting from India’s overnight 248-6, Wridhiman Saha (31) and Ravindra Jadeja (63) extended their seventh-wicket partnership to 96 runs despite a testing morning spell from Pat Cummins (3-94) and Josh Hazlewood (1-51).

India are still 52 runs behind Australia’s first innings total of 300 in the decider of the four-test series which is level at 1-1. Our goal is to bowl as a unit and we did well today in restricting India to 240-odd for six.

Australia’s hold on the Border-Gavaskar trophy has loosened immensely, with Steve Smith departing cheaply as the tourists crashed to 5-92 at tea on day three of their Test series decider against India.

On day two, half-centuries from Lokesh Rahul (60) and Cheteshwar Pujara (57) shaped the Indian reply even as Australian bowlers tied down the scoring rate. Jadeja lost his wicket when he edged a Cummins delivery onto his stumps as the Aussie had to come round the wicket for the breakthrough and pulled on a bluff by bowling the wide length ball after bowling short for a long time. “The ball kept swinging the whole day”, said Rahul. “We’re happy. (At the) end of the day, (nearly) 250 runs for six wickets was not really the worst day for us”. Leading the side in absence of injured regular skipper Virat Kohli, Rahane fell to Lyon for 46 with Australia skipper Steve Smith taking a sharp catch at slip.

Lyon put the hosts in further trouble when he trapped Ravichandran Ashwin leg before wicket. The all-rounder opted for a review but the ball tracker showed the stumps would have been hit. “You’re not just a one-trick pony”.

However, the momentum swerved decisively in the visitors’ favour in the final session.

Lyon’s first victim was Pujara, who was coming into the match on the back of an epic innings of 202 at Ranchi.

He was also hit on the helmet after deflecting a ball from Cummins, who peppered the batsman with short deliveries.

Smith, as has been his wont during a series in which he scored 499 runs, looked to be batting on a different pitch.