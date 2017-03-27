Jaipur boy Harsh Gupta claims top rank in Chemical Engineering

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee, the organising institute of Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2017 conducted the examination during forenoon and afternoon sessions on weekends (Saturday and Sunday) i.e. February 4 to February 5, and February 11 and February 12.

Harsh’s GATE score was 999 out of 1,000. Jaipur boy Harsh Gupta, student of Malviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), claimed top rank in the examination.

Harsh, a final year BTech student at MNIT, has not yet decided what he wants to do with the GATE score. A product of Jaipuria School, Harsh was always bright in academics.

Harsh says he will consult his teachers and seniors to decide whether he should pursue M.Tech at either of the IITs or join a reputed PSU.

IISC has conducted the mentioned exam for those aspirants who are keen to seek admission in the Computer Science, EC, PH, PE, AE, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, MT, EY, Mechanical streams. Son of Santosh Kumar Gupta, an associate professor in statistics, Rajasthan University, Harsh attributed his success to his parents.

“I may work at a PSU for a few years before going overseas for Master’s”, Harsh said, adding that he was confident of getting a good score but didn’t expect the top rank.

