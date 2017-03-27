Jammu and Kashmir Police busts Hizbul Mujahideen terror module in Kulgam

Kulgam (JandK), Mar 27 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a module of Hizbul Mujahideeen in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Monday.

“A formal case was registered in this regard at Police Station Yaripora. Subsequently, Zubair along with one of his associates was arrested and during questioning it surfaced that module were in possession of arms and ammunition”, Patil said.

“The module tried to carry out an attack in Bijbehara on 19th of this month but failed to materialize it”.

Six were arrested and they were believed to be a part of a syndicate that was influencing the young people of Jammu and Kashmir to join militancy.

“We have busted a module of the banned Hizbul Mujahideen militant organisation by arresting seven militants“, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kulgam, Shridhar Patil told reporters today. “The main motive behind this module was to enhance strength and weaponry and morale of militant organization”. The arrests were made under IPC sections 10, 13 and 18.

The arrested youth were wanted for disrupting law and order in the district by resorting to violence, the police officials said.

The self-styled district commander of the outfit Altaf Dar alias Al-Kachroo and Towseef Sheikh alias Mossad had constituted the module for allegedly disrupting the elections. They are especially active in areas like Tral, Shopian and Anantnag, all of which are neighbouring Kulgam. The Srinagar parliamentary constituency seat fell vacant in September after PDP leader Tariq Hamid Karra resigned from the party as well as Lok Sabha.