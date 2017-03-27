Japan Conducts First-Ever Emergency Drill Amid North Korean Missile Threat

One man in his 60s told the Yomiuri the “training was a good experience” because it simulated real-life tensions that would ensue if a ballistic missile dropped in the Sea of Japan.

North Korea’s continuing ballistic missile tests have forced Japan to train a whole new generation of citizens to evacuate in case of an enemy attack. Four ballistic missiles were launched on 6 March by North Korea with three landing in Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

Largely rural Oga city has been Japan’s frontline against North Korea’s missile threats since 1993 when the communist neighbor began testing its 1,300 km (807 mile)-range Rodong missiles, developed from Scud missiles with Soviet technology.

A government official said the exercise was held on the premise that a North Korean missile had landed in Japan’s territorial waters. City and prefectural governments hosted the exercises.

Emergency information was relayed from the central government to the local municipalities through J-Alert emergency advisory.

110 residents and other participants from the district of Oga were evacuated to a public hall and elementary school. Municipal officials then used loudspeakers and emails to urge residents to seek cover at designated evacuation centers. Those who had registered ahead of time for information were able receive it through their smartphones and other gadgets.

Japanese newspaper Yomiuri Shimbun reported the drill was carried out Friday in Oga City, Akita Prefecture, and involved the mobilization of local residents to safe shelters.

A total of 44 students of Hokuyo Elementary School crouching on a school ground rose in unison and rushed into a school gymnasium, forming into lines with a teacher at the front of each one.