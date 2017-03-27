Japan vice minister officially visits Taiwan

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs and Communications Jiro Akama became the highest ranking Japanese official to visit Taiwan on Saturday since Japan switched diplomatic recognition to Beijing from Taipei in 1972. He was speaking at the opening ceremony of a tourism event showcasing Japan’s smaller municipalities.

Since January, Japan changed the name its of de facto embassy in Taipei from the Interchange Association to the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association to reflect the agency’s de facto diplomatic status – a change seen by Taiwanese authorities as a sign for improved ties.

“The visit was made based on the judgment of the current administration, which puts importance on relations with Taiwan”, a source close to Japan’s Foreign Ministry said.

During his stay in Taiwan, he did not meet any high-ranking officials of the Taiwanese government, according to sources. “Relations with Taiwan are unchanged from the practical ones that have been in place so far”.

The visit to Taiwan by Jiro Akama, state minister of internal affairs and communications, is expected to draw protests from China, which regards Taiwan as a renegade province.

Since Japan and Taiwan broke their official relations following the 1972 Japan-China diplomatic normalization, Japan has stopped short of sending senior government officials, including Cabinet ministers, to Taiwan, out of respect for its relations with China. But Japan characterized the visit as a private trip.

Beijing has remained nervous about Taiwan’s global relations, citing its “One China” policy.