Jason Kenney Takes Leadership Of Alberta Conservatives

Alberta’s chief electoral officer Glen Resler has long said assets and cash can not be transferred between political parties in the province, though in the past newly elected Progressive Conservative leader Jason Kenney has hinted at a legal challenge to that.

Richard Starke, a sitting PC legislature member, was second with 323 votes.

On Saturday in Calgary, he won 75 per cent of the vote in a delegated convention to become the new party leader on a platform to dissolve the PCs and merge with the fellow right-centre Wildrose party.

Kenney says he looks forward to meeting with Wildrose leader Brian Jean, his “friend and former colleague”, on Monday for an initial discussion regarding negotiations between the parties.

It seems to your blogger that Starke also made a reference to Wildrose Leader Brian Jean’s unfortunate joke about beating NDP Premier Rachel Notley in this passage of his speech as well, but if so, by the time I got around to writing the post, it had already disappeared down the mainstream media memory hole.

“We need to get the democratic horse in front of the policy cart”, he said, citing one of the crowning reasons the PC party lost voter confidence was because “they developed a reputation for being arrogant for leadership that told people what to do rather than listening to them”.

Under Alberta rules, political parties can not merge.

After being introduced by federal Conservative leader Rona Ambrose, Kenney hit back. Notley’s win brought to an end four decades of PC rule in the province.

“I have a lot of work to do outside of the legislature helping to build this united party”, he said.

“The sense and direction I’ve been given is to do whatever we can to pursue a unity agreement for the betterment of Alberta and the conservative movement here in this province”, Pitt said. “I will support (Kenney) in any way he wants”.

Whatever happens, the old Progressive Conservative Party that ran Alberta for nigh unto 44 years is gone like the wind. “Welcome”, the party said. Kenney said after aiming to immediately appoint negotiators from both party and delving into consultations, he hopped to see a unity referendum handed down to party members to vote on the merger sometime this summer.

Kenney made the comments after meeting with the PC board of directors following his decisive leadership victory on Saturday.

The PCs and Wildrose, should they join forces, would have just two years to create constituency associations and field candidates in time for the next election, set for the spring of 2019.

Party president Katherine O’Neill called the closed-door meeting positive with the board rallying behind Kenney.

“I invite you to hold me accountable to the vision we have laid out for a brighter Alberta”.

Speaking to the crowd after being announced victorious, Kenney sent a warning to the Alberta NDP.