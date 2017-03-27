Jeanie Buss Remains Lakers Controlling Owner, Brother Jim Removed as Co-Trustee

Jeanie Buss successfully thwarted a hostile takeover attempt by her brothers and, according to the Los Angeles Times, has won control of the team.

Buss, Phil Jackson’s ex-fiancee, had been running the team the last three years, but she was challenged by her two brothers, Jim and Johnny, for control of the family’s 66% share of the franchise following the death of Jerry Buss, the family patriarch. Jeanie’s younger sister, Janie, replaced Jim as a co-trustee.

The Los Angeles Lakers appeared set for a long battle in court after Jim and Johnny Buss attempted to take over the team by not voting Jeanie Buss as one of its directors, a requirement for her remaining as governor of the team. “There is not going to be a palace coup”. The three siblings were co-trustees of the four trusts that own more than half of the Lakers.

The person said there was no financial settlement with Jim Buss.

If he had not consented to the arrangement, attorneys for Jeanie Buss were prepared to ask the court to remove him as co-trustee.

Monday’s agreement, settled in a Los Angeles County Superior Court, means that a scheduled May 15 probate court trial isn’t necessary.

Now, with Johnson and Jeanie Buss working unimpeded side by side, the storied franchise can focus exclusively on returning to prominence.

Jeanie had already fired her brother as vice president of basketball operations after he failed on his promise to contend for championships by this summer. Jeanie Buss wasn’t among them.

The family trusts require her to serve as controlling owner – and for the co-trustees to support her role – but the team’s bylaws say she must be a director to hold the position. She had hired Magic Johnson as a team consultant (and eventually president of basketball operations), and the new addition had a lengthy history at odds with her brother.