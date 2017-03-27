Jesse Lingard confirms Manchester United contract talks ongoing

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard is the answer to a very interesting trivia question.

Lingard, 24, likes to look on the lighter side of life, celebrating goals in a variety of novel ways, including the “dab” dance move and playing an imaginary flute in honour of a track by rapper Drake.

“No, I haven’t signed a new contract”, Lingard told The Express. I think that’s good for the group, though.

And Lingard admits it is great to have such quality talents on display at Old Trafford. You train hard all week, but in your downtime you should be able to relax with your friends and have some fun.

With Lingard appearing to be in a stand-off with United over a new contract, Premier League rivals Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are said to be monitoring the situation.

Ferdniand went as far to say he didn’t care enough as players from his time wouldn’t have made those decisions, especially when the team weren’t winning.

“People pick up on it and are quick to judge, but I’ve always felt that you can’t really judge anyone unless you speak to them face to face or meet them in real life”. I’m just a happy-go-lucky person who does things that make me happy.

“It’s good for him to know I’m always there for him”.

Lingard revealed that “the contract is still ongoing with talks at the moment” but wanted to let everyone know that he enjoys “playing for Man United” and that his “heart” is at the club as he hopes to stay.

Pogba is another player to have stood out as a role model for Manchester United’s younger and more inexperienced players.

“It’s always good to have that hunger to try and to break into that team”.