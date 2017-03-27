Jews Protest AIPAC Conference, Slam Support for Israel

In a calculated swipe at the Obama administration, Israeli ambassador to the U.S. Ron Dermer told the annual gathering of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC), that “for the first time in many years, perhaps even many decades, there is no daylight between our two governments”.

Protesters held a banner saying, “Jews won’t be free until Palestinians are, reject AIPAC, reject occupation”. IfNotNow, a group of young, left-wing U.S. Jews organized the action, which was billed as a “Reclaim, Resist, and Reimagine” rally.

Israel regards Jerusalem as its eternal and indivisible capital and wants all countries to base their embassies there, though Israeli politicians also understand that moving the US embassy there could be destabilising.

The Israeli lobbying arm blames Palestinians entirely for the absence of peace talks and refrains from criticizing any Israeli policies, including its illegal settlement building in the occupied West Bank.

During the 2016 USA presidential campaign, Trump’s team spoke often about moving the US embassy to Jerusalem.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence was scheduled to address the AIPAC conference Sunday in a speech expected to center on warming ties with the Jewish state and support for new U.S. sanctions against Iran for its ballistic missile program and its widely alleged push to develop nuclear weaponry.