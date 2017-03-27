Jodie Sweetin and Justin Hodak split

Jodie Sweetin and Justin Hodak called off their engagement last week, and it turns out their breakup took a very scary turn!

Production just started on season three of Fuller House, so it’s nice to know that Jodie will have her TV family to lean on during this tough time.

Jodie Sweetin was involved over the weekend in some serious drama that ended with the arrest of her ex-fiancé.

According to editors at TMZ.com, during the argument that ended their romance Justin allegedly stormed out of their San Fernando, California home claiming he wanted to kill himself, causing Jodie to call the police as she feared for his safety. When they arrived, she informed them there was a gun in one of the bedrooms. Cops retrieved it, ran Hodak’s rap sheet and found he was a felon, so possessing a gun was illegal.

Hodak bailed out a few hours later. “She appreciates everyone’s understanding for their need for privacy at this time”, Sweetin’s representative said.

The Dancing With The Stars alum announced her engagement to Hodak with a picture of the stunning proposal ring on Instagram in January 2016. The actress shares daughter Zoie with ex-husband Cody Herpin and daughter Beatrix with ex-husband Morty Coyle.